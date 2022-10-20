On Sept. 7, two months ahead of the general election, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order intended to boost the state’s voter rolls.

At the time, according to Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman, 1.7 million eligible voters in the state were not registered. Wolf’s order, which requires several state agencies to establish registration centers across the commonwealth, was supposed to increase the availability of registration materials and assistance for voters.

But with the voter registration deadline fast approaching – Monday is the last day – an LNP | LancasterOnline survey of state-supported agencies in Lancaster County found many sites have received little guidance on implementing the mandate.

State-funded libraries, state parks and PA CareerLink offices are among the agencies that must now actively facilitate paper and online voter registration, displaying materials prominently in their offices and providing links to registration through their websites.

The county’s libraries constitute the largest presence in this group, but the state is only now mailing out registration forms to the libraries. Penny Talbert, executive director of Ephrata Public Library, said library officials who attended the Pennsylvania Library Association Conference this week were told the state mailed out registration forms last week.

Casey Smith, a spokesman for the state Department of Education, which is charged with administering the registration push at the state’s libraries, said the forms were “en route” to local libraries.

As of Thursday, Adamstown Area Library, one of 17 libraries in the Library System of Lancaster County, had yet to receive its forms.

Some libraries received an email from the state in late September notifying them of the state mandate, said Anna D’Agostino, director of Eastern Lancaster County Library in New Holland. The state encouraged libraries to print their own registration forms for anyone who requests them because the state’s inventory of forms was low, she said.

A few county libraries already have done this, including Columbia Public Library and Moores Memorial Library in Christiana. Most of the Library System of Lancaster County’s member libraries regularly make registration materials available each year alongside other local brochures and notices, but library employees say they’ve received little guidance from the state regarding the particulars of the new mandate.

The same is true for Lancaster’s only state park, Susquehannock State Park in Drumore Township, where an employee didn’t know anything about voter registration forms.

Wesley Robinson, press secretary for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said smaller parks like Susquehannock did not receive forms because of low foot traffic. Instead, forms were mailed in August to Samuel Lewis State Park in York County, which he described as a headquarters for Susquehannock. The parks are nearly an hour’s drive apart.

The state is requiring signs alerting people to the availability of voter registration materials, but many locations don’t have conspicuous signage pointing the way for patrons.

Signage is a big question for PA CareerLink of Lancaster County, which has an office just outside the city on Manheim Pike. CareerLink received a box of voter registration forms last month, and an employee said the materials came without instructions on how to move forward.

CareerLink isn’t sure what kind of signage is required or whether it should give stamps to people who want to mail their application. The employee said the office does not want to put out forms until they receive guidance from the state, though it will give them to anyone who asks.

With the deadline just days away, Robinson said the state is suggesting people go online to register instead of trying to track down paper forms at state agencies.

How to register

Anyone who meets the following qualifications can vote:

– You have been a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

– You have been a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the election.

– You will be at least 18 years of age on the day of the election.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.

To register in person, visit the Lancaster County voter registration office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster.

Register online at the Pennsylvania Department of State voter registration website, register.votespa.com, or download the Pennsylvania voter registration application in English at lanc.news/registerEnglish, or Spanish at lanc.news/registerSpanish.