On a November day in 2018, Scott Lee Bachman was sitting in the basement of his West Earl Township home, explaining to a man how to make moonshine.

"I explained to him exactly the process. I gave the guy a recipe. It's a lot of information," recalled Bachman, sitting at the same table Tuesday.

The basement is finished in the style of an 18th-century frontier tavern: plank walls and plaster, rough-hewn beams and wooden shingles. A wolverine hat hangs on one wall. A gleaming copper still would have stood in one corner when Bachman told the man the about making moonshine.

But the man wasn't writing down any of what Bachman was telling him.

"Finally, I asked him, 'Aren't you going to write this down?'" said Bachman, 63.

Oh, yeah, the man replied. Bachman got him a pen and paper.

It should have been a clue, Bachman mused, that something wasn't right.

A friend of a friend had connected the two a couple months earlier. The man told Bachman he was a construction worker from Scranton and he wanted moonshine.

Selling moonshine

Bachman had sold him a total of three jars for $75 in the preceding two months. On that November day, the man was back for more, and he wanted to learn how to make moonshine.

After telling him how, and selling him seven jars of moonshine and an enzyme used in distilling for $60, Bachman gave the man his old still.

After all, Bachman had the newer copper still. He ordered it online for about $2,000 a few years before.

Three days later, he said, a dozen law enforcement agents — state and local police and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives — arrived with a search warrant.

They took the shiny still, several jars of moonshine and moonshine making materials.

Bachman was charged by state police with three counts each of unlawfully selling and transporting alcohol and one count of not having a distilling license, all misdemeanors.

"I knew I was breaking the law."

Bachman didn't dispute his crimes, but said he felt he was conned into selling.

"I knew I was breaking the law making it. I knew I was breaking the law selling it," Bachman said. "But we all speed. Sometimes you get caught. Sometimes you don't. I've never even had a speeding ticket."

The undercover trooper was the only person he'd sold moonshine to, Bachman said. He'd mainly drink it himself, or give it to friends.

Bachman points out that one can brew beer or make wine at home without a license. But not liquor.

In June 2019, he was accepted into the county's accelerated rehabilitative disposition program, a probationary program for first-time offenders, and ordered to perform community service.

And now, the state Attorney General's office wants to keep the copper still.

On July 1 in Lancaster County court, the office filed a petition for forfeiture and condemnation naming "Still containing four (4) parts including a gas burner, pressure cooker w/ bucket and coil," as the defendant and asking the court to let the state use or dispose of it.

A spokesman said the state intends to destroy the still because it was used illegally.

How Bachman got into moonshine

Not if Bachman can help it.

"They're not going to destroy it," Bachman said.

The still is part of his basement's character, he said. Part prop, part history.

And like history, Bachman said his moonshine days are behind him.

Bachman's love of history is one reason he got into moonshining.

He hunts with a black powder rifle, among other weapons, and more than 30 years ago, someone he knew through black powder hunting asked if he'd be interested in attending an 18th-century re-enactment camp.

It featured traditional archery, black powder shooting and tomahawk throwing.

The camps would become an annual event for Bachman and his wife and, later, his children.

He created a French and Indian War outfit and a mountain man outfit that included buckskin pants. He's also done re-enactments at schools and elsewhere.

To make the pants, Bachman shot the deer, tanned the skin traditionally using the deer's brains, and sewed them with the deer's sinew.

At 35 years old, the pants are stained and worn though in the knees. They smell pleasantly of smoke. Bachman still wears them.

And in re-enactment circles, he said, quite a few people brought moonshine to events.

His interest in moonshine was also piqued when one of his sons wanted distill water for a school project about a dozen years ago.

Oh, they'd do some distilling, Bachman told his son, but it wasn't going to be water.

Bachman was intrigued and went on to learn about the craft of distilling, pursuing it with same passion he brought to his historical interests.

All in all, he figures he only made about 100 gallons of moonshine over the years.

Moonshining is time-consuming, he said; five gallons of water and ingredients only makes about a quart-and-a-half of moonshine.

He thinks investigators thought he was running a larger operation. They asked him for names of others who made moonshine, he said, but he had no names to give.

University of Pennsylvania law professor Louis Rulli, an expert on civil asset forfeiture, said although "One might reasonably question whether the government's forfeiture action against an alleged moonshine still is the best use of taxpayer money," Bachman faces and uphill battle.

"Pennsylvania law treats a still used to illegally manufacture alcohol as contraband in which the owner does not possess any property rights," he said.

Bachman said he doesn't begrudge law enforcement for doing its job.

"I'm just irritated they took the still."