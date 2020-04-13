The state Department of Corrections has identified 45 inmates who were sentenced in Lancaster County as eligible for early release to reduce the overall prison population because of concerns over COVID-19.

Although not binding, corrections officials asked Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth and District Attorney Heather Adams for their input whether those inmates identified should be paroled.

Ashworth said he got the list of 45 late Thursday.

The corrections department had already approved 20 of the 45 for parole.

Of the remaining 25, Ashworth said he approved the corrections department’s recommendation on four, all of which were low-level, non-violent crimes. Three involved theft and one involved trespassing.

He refused the department’s recommendation on the rest because they involved drug-dealing convictions.

“While the (corrections department) may ask for input from (a county judge) the judge has no real authority to make the final decision,” Ashworth said. “Once a defendant is sentenced to a state sentence, the county judge loses jurisdiction over the case for purposes of parole.”

Brett Hambright, spokesman for Adams, said the office opposed several names on the list and noted, as did Ashworth, that the corrections department has the final say.

Maria Finn, spokeswoman for the corrections department, said input from prosecutors and judges is valued and will be considered.

The state prison system has identified 1,500 to 1,800 inmates out of about 44,000 prisoners as eligible for the early release program. Inmates could begin to be released Tuesday. About 1,800 inmates among the state's 24 prisons were committed from Lancaster County.

The system also has 15,000 staff, including 9,500 guards and about 900 direct care medical staff.

To be eligible, inmates must be serving time for nonviolent offenses and within nine months of their scheduled release or within 12 months of their release for those considered at heightened health risk because of the coronavirus.

Inmates serving time for crimes committed with a gun, drug trafficking and sexual offenses are not eligible.

Inmates given reprieve are to be monitored similarly to parolees and supervised by parole agents, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said last week. They would return to prison to complete any remaining portion of their sentences when the order expires, it said.

Recently, the county released some low-level offenders from the county jail who were close to their release dates.

This report contains information from The Associated Press.