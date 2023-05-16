Dozens of people with special needs are expected to gather on May 20 at Lafayette Fire Company to bond with law enforcement officers and learn more about how they serve their community.

Organized by the Pennsylvania State Police, the 2023 Sunny Day Camp is free and includes demonstrations, games and food from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for people with special needs of all ages.

“It was a huge hit,” Pennsylvania State Trooper James Grothey said of previous events. “It's spreading like wildfire across the state.”

Attendees can observe demonstrations by police, fire, first responders, forensic workers, SERT team, bomb squad and fish and boat commission personnel. Agencies will have patrol vehicles on display, and some horse and K-9 units will have their animals at the event.

“This is just a great opportunity for the people in the special needs community to meet with law enforcement on a happy note,” Grothey said. “Know that we’re here to help out whatever way we can.”

The first Sunny Day Camp was in Chester County in 2016, founded by Pennsylvania State Trooper Samantha Minnucci. Then trooper, now sergeant, has a younger brother, Gabriel, who is autistic, and he inspired her to create opportunities for law enforcement and people with special needs to learn more about each other.

The camp came to Lancaster County the following year, but during the COVID-19 pandemic it was put on hold. Grothey expressed excitement for getting the camp up and running again.

“It’s great for both sides to just come together at a cool event like this where we can have all our toys out and play games together and just learn from each other,” Grothey said.

In-person registration begins Saturday at 8 a.m., but sponsors encourage people to register online in advance.