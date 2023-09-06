Pennsylvania State Troopers from Lancaster County are involved in the manhunt for a convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday.

Officers from Troop J, which covers southern and eastern portions of the county as well as Chester County and parts of York County, have been enlisted in the search, which so far has been confined to Chester.

Troopers from across Pennsylvania are taking part in the search for Danelo Cavalcante. State police did not say how many troopers from Troop J are searching.

“We’re being mindful of devoting troopers to the search while also ensuring each station has enough troopers to respond to regular calls for service,” state police spokesman Lt. Adam Reed said. “Troopers are assisting with the search along the perimeter and also assisting with investigatory duties in our efforts to find Cavalcante.”

Longwood Gardens, where Cavalcante was spotted Monday night, is about 16 miles east of the Lancaster-Chester border.

A Chester County jury convicted Cavalcante last month of fatally stabbing Deborah Brandao in front of her children in 2021. He is also wanted in his native Brazil in a 2017 killing and is considered extremely dangerous, authorities said. He escaped Thursday while awaiting transfer to a state prison.

Prosecutors say he killed his ex-girlfriend to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao’s killing and authorities believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Law enforcement officers have been using drones, helicopters and dogs in their search for Cavalcante and have been broadcasting a message in Portuguese recorded by his mother, urging him to peacefully surrender.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.