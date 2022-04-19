State police are continuing to search for two suspects who sped away in separate vehicles after striking a trooper during a traffic stop on I-76 in Elizabeth Township last week, leading to troopers firing their weapons, according to an agency spokesperson.

Both vehicles pulled over during the incident have since recovered in Philadelphia, though their drivers have not been found, Trooper Kevin Kochka said Tuesday.

The vehicles, both SUVs, were pulled over shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday near mile marker 273.2 for an unspecified reason, police said in a previous news release. The driver of one of the SUVs ignored commands to place their vehicle in park and accelerated forward, striking a trooper and speeding away from the scene. The second SUV then also sped away.

Two troopers at the scene fired their weapons during the incident, then attempted to chase the vehicles but were unable to locate them. It was not clear if either of the suspects' vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Neither driver has been identified.

Both troopers involved in the incident were treated for minor injuries, though only the struck trooper was hospitalized. That trooper has since been treated and released from care, Kochka said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact state police’s Lancaster office.

Kochka did not immediately respond to an email asking for a description of the make and model of the vehicles.