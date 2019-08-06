State police are still searching for a man who is wanted for illegally possessing a firearm and fleeing and eluding police.

Brian Gainer, 42, of Conestoga Township, took police on a short pursuit before ditching his vehicle in a corn field and running off on foot on Monday, around 4 p.m., police said.

Pennsylvania State Police's special emergency response team (SERT) and an aviation team assisted troopers in the search, but Gainer couldn't be found.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue hat and jeans, police said.

According to court documents, Gainer was charged in July 2018 with fleeing and eluding, among other charges.

Police said there isn't believed to be a risk to the public from Gainer, but ask that anyone with information about Gainer or his location call state police Troop J, at (717)-299-7650.

