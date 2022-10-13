Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old missing Lancaster County boy.

Police said that Julian Slocum of Peach Bottom, Pennsylvania was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1600 block of Lancaster Pike in Peach Bottom.

Slocum is described as five foot nine inches tall and weighs 132 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes, a social media post from PSP said. Slocum was wearing gray or black Under Armor sweatpants and shirt with a blue and gray Under Armor backpack.

Police believe Slocum may be at special risk of harm or injury. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at Lancaster at 717-299-7650.