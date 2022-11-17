Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Columbia woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Elaine Wright was last seen driving a silver 2005 Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration of LHS6689 in the area of Concord Lane in Columbia at 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police. The roadway is in between South 5th and South 6th streets and intersects with Corn and Elbow avenues.

State police believe Wright may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. Anyone with information should call 911 or the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.

Missing Endangered Person Advisory pic.twitter.com/8TP6Uzg4g3 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) November 17, 2022