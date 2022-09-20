Pennsylvania State Police are searching a residence where Mary Ann Bagenstose was last seen before she went missing in 1984.

At least a half dozen police vehicles were parked in the driveway and along the street in front of the residence of 167 West Willow Road in Willow Street shortly before 8 a.m.

State police spokesman Trooper Kevin Kochka said police were there as part of an investigation, but declined to give details about the investigation.

Mary Ann Bagenstose, a 26-year-old nurse's aide and mother of a 2-year-old son, vanished from the property on June 5, 1984.

Her husband, Jere Bagenstose, still lives at the house, a two-and-a-half story home with pale yellow siding, according to county property records. A reliable working phone number for him could not immediately be located.

In 1984, Jere and Mary Ann were estranged, and on the morning of her disappearance, Jere had stopped by the house in Willow Street to take Mary Ann and their 2-year-old son, Jeremy, to look at a new car, according to Sunday News coverage two years after her disappearance. Jere was living with his parents at the time but regularly stopped by Mary Ann’s house.

Jere Bagenstose told police that Mary Ann wasn’t ready to leave when he arrived, so he took their son to feed the ducks at Long’s Park. When he returned to the house, he found a note from Mary Ann stating that she was walking to a nearby store after their car wouldn’t start. The store she frequently went to was the Turkey Hill convenience store in Willow Street, about a mile away on Route 272.

Mary Ann Bagenstose never made it to the store, and has been missing ever since. Her mother, Geraldine Engongoro, reported her missing two days later on June 7.

In a 2004 interview, Engongoro told police Jere Bagenstose threw the note away.

“I thought, ‘That’s not right. That’s not right at all.’ It struck me as odd. Strange,” Engongoro said.

Engongoro died in February 2016.

A phone message left a number associated with a Jeremy Bagenstose living in Florida was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.

Barry Acker, 72, lives across the street and a couple doors down from the Bagenstose house.

Acker was a Pequea Township supervisor at the time Mary Ann Bagenstose disappeared. Acker lives in the same house he lived in then and recalls the search for her.

Sometime after Mary Ann Bagenstose’s disappearance, Acker said prisoners from Lancaster County Prison dug at the Bagenstose property.

“The chief of police asked my wife if she would prepare some drinks for them while they were digging because it was a hot summer day,” Acker said Tuesday morning.

As a township supervisor, Acker said he was also in charge of the police department.

“We had looked into psychics and other things. The police department paid for it, too. We tried to find a body,” Acker said.

Acker said the Bagenstoses kept to themselves when they lived there and that he does not know Jere Bagenstose other than to say hello to.

Acker said he thought Bagenstose was retired, but had been a truck mechanic.

A couple other neighbors also said they did not know Jere Bagenstose.

Much of the police activity Tuesday morning appeared to be focused inside a large garage with an attached shed behind the Bagenstose house.