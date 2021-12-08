State police are searching for man who went missing from a Bart Township address Wednesday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Robert Hodson, 83, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near the first block of Dry Wells Road, police said in a news release.

Police believe Hodson “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”

Hodson was driving a black four-door 2018 Chevy Silverado truck with Pennsylvania license plates. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a burgundy shirt, brown coat, gray sneakers and glasses.

Hodson was described as about 5 feet 9 inches, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hodson is urged to call 911.