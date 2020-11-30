Police are at a standoff at a house near Quarryville where a man has apparently barricaded himself inside.

Police and law enforcement, many wearing camouflage, have been outside the property near Buck and Ridge in East Drumore Township roads since at least 11:30 a.m. Monday. Armored vehicles have also been dispatched to the scene.

It is not immediately clear what led to the standoff.

An employee at Hansen Chiropractic Center, 402 Buck Road, said authorities told them no one can leave or come in. The center is next door to the standoff scene.

"There's a lot of cops. Let's put it that way," she said when asked to describe the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police, which serves East Drumore Township, did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking information.