The Pennsylvania State Police is reviewing why a trooper was not wearing a mask at a district court in Intercourse last week and will determine what, if any, discipline he'll face.

The trooper later tested positive for COVID-19, leading a defense attorney to self-isolate.

Masks are required to be worn in all court facilities under a county judicial order in place through August. Troopers are also instructed by the state police to wear masks when in contact with the public.

Troopers who fail to a wear a mask may face discipline, though the agency won't discuss an individual's discipline, spokesman Ryan Tarkowski said Tuesday.

Tarkowski declined to give specific information about Troop J, which covers Lancaster County, but he said since the pandemic began, the state police has had 20 people test positive. As of Tuesday, four people are on leave because of a positive test and nine people are self-quarantining without testing. There have also been 129 negative tests.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

People out because of COVID-19 hasn't affected operations of any troop or station, he said.

"This is something our command staff and COVID-19 Incident Management Team constantly monitors, and we have plans in place to shift resources as necessary to maintain service should personnel at a facility be significantly affected," he said.

Patricia Spotts, the attorney who is self-isolating, said she was talking with the trooper outside the courtroom on June about a case and remarked that he, as she was, should be wearing a mask. He did not put one on.