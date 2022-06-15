Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in May near a swimming hole in Drumore Township.

The incident happened on Tuesday, May 3, at a swimming hole that leads to an area where swimmers can jump from the cliffs into the Susquehanna River at Benton Hollow Road.

Two men and a woman were returning to their vehicles and when they approached a foot bridge, they were approached by two men and two women, state police said in a news release.

One of the men from the larger group tried to forcibly take the backpack off of one of the men returning to their vehicle − when the man fought back, one of the men from the group stabbed him in the shoulder twice, police said.

Another person from the larger group struck one of the swimmers in the head with a large rock, state police said. The group who started the attack then got into a 2013-2015 white Honda Pilot SUV with a possible Maryland registration and left the area.

The man who was stabbed suffered serious injuries, police said. The release did not specify if the person hit by the rock was injured.

State police provided the following descriptions of the group accused of attacking the swimmers:

- Man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dark black hair in skinny, short dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with pink Croc shoes.

- Man who is about 6 feet tall with black, wavy hair that was combed over. He was last seen wearing all black with "Jordan" on his shirt.

- A woman who is 5 feet 3 inches tall with a skinny build and tattoos. She was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

- A woman who is 5 feet 2 inches tall with a thick build and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing yoga pants, a white shirt and heavy, dark makeup.

State police ask anyone with information to contact their Lancaster station at 717-299-7650, anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.