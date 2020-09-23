The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to identify who shot a satellite receiver for the Lancaster County Communication Center approximately 200 times in June.

State Police responded to an alarm at the emergency radio tower on Slate Hill Road in Fulton Township and found there were multiple bullet holes in the satellite receiver on June 20.

Police said audio surveillance caught the sound of gunfire prior to the alarm, but no images of who fired the shots were recorded. Multiple brass bullet casings and shotgun shells were found approximately 100 yards from the tower.