Asian Americans have been targeted for hate crimes and discrimination elsewhere in the country because of misunderstandings about COVID-19, but so far in Pennsylvania, the state police haven't investigated any cases.

That doesn't mean those crimes may not be happening. So the Pennsylvania State Police want the state's Asian Americans to know they’ve got their backs.

During a news conference Tuesday, Lt. William Slaton, commander of the state police's Heritage Affairs Section, urged hate crime victims to report any offenses so police can investigate.

He shared the state police's anonymous tipline, 1-800-PATIPS (1-800-472-8477), and an email, tips@pa.gov and noted there was a strong possibility victims were staying quiet.

“Hate crimes have an emotional toll. (Victims) may not want to report it because of fear of embarrassment. Or maybe they don't think the community will support them. Or they don't think law enforcement will take it seriously,” Slaton said.

What may seem an isolated incident of vandalism or harassment might be part of the perpetrator's pattern, and having a record can be valuable for investigators, he explained.

“Don't just absorb it. You have to report it,” he said.

The state police recently send a letter to local, state, and federal stakeholders to assure them that the state police takes such matters seriously.

Lancaster County

Locally, police in Lancaster city haven't had any incidents, Lt. Bill Hickey said Tuesday. Manheim Township police and several other county departments contacted also said they have not received any reports of problems.

Ryan Tarkowski, a state police spokesman, said hate crimes would be reported through the state's Uniform Crime Reporting System and there could be a slight lag between a local incident and the state police learning of it through the system.

Local police are encouraged, but not required, to report any hate or bias crimes, he said.

Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University have not had any reports of racial issues related to COVID-19, officials there said.

Of its roughly 2,200 students, about 200 international students — many of whom are likely Asian — are still on campus because they had no way to get home when the college closed early due to the pandemic, said spokesman Peter Durantine.

Millersville still has 37 students in its residence halls, 25 of whom are international students from China, spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.

Words matter

During the media call, Slaton was asked about terminology used in talking about the new coronavirus.

It has been called the Wuhan or Chinese virus. Intentionally or not, those names can malign Asian Americans, he said.

“Call it COVID-19, the scientific name,” he said.

Restaurants in Pennsylvania have been ordered to close, except for carry-out service, due to the need for social distancing during the coronivarus crisis.

Slaton acknowledged anecdotes of Asian businesses, particularly Chinese restaurants, closing entirely and urged them to stay open if they could.

A check of more than a half-dozen Chinese restaurants in Lancaster County found them closed. Several cited COVID-19 health concerns as the reason on their websites.

Patricia Wang, who runs Tony Wang's with her husband on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township, said she'd love to be open, but they had to close because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Also, Tony Wang had his voice box removed in January, so his health is compromised, putting him at higher risk for complications if he got the virus.

She said she's not heard of any anti-Asian sentiment locally, but added she was only speaking for herself.

“We've had nothing but love and support from the community and I've been in this business for four decades,” she said.

“My whole life is on hold. But no one has threatened me except this stupid virus.”

