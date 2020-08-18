Law enforcement agencies across the state will receive more help preventing and investigating hate- and bias-related crimes.

The Pennsylvania State Police has expanded a section that builds relationships with historically underserved groups, including minority communities, and that helps local agencies handle hate and bias cimes.

Until recently, the Heritage Affairs Section, formed in 1998, had one commander. Now, it has four “heritage affairs liaison officers” who will cover four different regions of the state.

“Establishing lines of communication to facilitate meaningful collaboration with local leaders is an important part of community policing, which is why we have dedicated additional resources to the Heritage Affairs Section,” Col. Robert Evanchick, commander of the state police, said in an email Monday. “Troopers were hand-picked to fill these roles. Their backgrounds reflect the diversity of Pennsylvania, and they will continue to be at the forefront of the department's efforts to make meaningful connections within the communities we serve.”

The four will also train on implicit bias awareness and de-escalation techniques.

The region that includes Lancaster County will be led by a 16-year trooper from the Philadelphia area.

Cpl. Timothy Greene is a former firefighter and paramedic and became the first minority chief of the Concordville Fire Company in Delaware County at 24.

He will also serve Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties.

The other officers are: Cpl. Aaron Allen, who will serve western Pennsylvania; Trooper Amanda Concha, who will serve the state's northeast; and Trooper Ismail El-Guemra, who will serve the central part of the state.

“We hope the varied backgrounds and experiences of the HALO team will help us connect with historically underserved communities in an authentic and productive way,” said Lt. William Slaton.

The Heritage Affairs Section also works with police departments to prevent and investigate hate crimes and respond to civil unrest or community tension, Slaton said.

