Pennsylvania State Police evacuated Martic Elementary School after they say someone made an anonymous threat Thursday afternoon.

Someone made a threatening phone call at the school located at 266 Martic Heights Drive in Holtwood at 2:19 p.m., which prompted a full evacuation, state police said.

Police searched the school and surrounding buildings, and the PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit is currently handling the case.

All after school activities at Martic Elementary School were cancelled Thursday afternoon and the facility is closed all of Friday, according to school staff.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.