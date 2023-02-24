Pennsylvania State Police evacuated Martic Elementary School after they say someone made an anonymous threat Thursday afternoon.

Penn Manor School District spokesperson Brian Wallace said the caller made three separate calls to the school, starting at 2:15 p.m.

State police were called to Martic Elementary, located at 266 Martic Heights Drive in Holtwood, at 2:19 p.m., which the school said prompted a dismissal of students overseen by the police.

Police searched the school and surrounding buildings. The PSP Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit is currently handling the case.

All after-school activities at Martic Elementary School were canceled Thursday afternoon and the facility is closed Friday to allow the police to conduct a full investigation according to Wallace. All other buildings are operating normally.

Wallace said the school is planning to resume regular operation Monday with increased security.

“We all strive to have our schools be safe and secure. When individuals make poor choices that jeopardize the safety of others, we will take measures to return our schools to be safe places,” Penn Manor Superintendent Phil Gale wrote in a statement to staff. “The events that took place at Martic are an example of how preparation and care for each other make for a safe school.”