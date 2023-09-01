The Pennsylvania State Police and Gov. Josh Shapiro last week announced the agency was dropping a college credit requirement that had been in place since the 1990s, in hopes that it will draw more applicants.

It’s working.

On Friday, Shapiro’s office said in the two days after Monday’s announcement, 297 people applied to the state police, 137 of whom wouldn’t have met the previous 60-credit requirement.

In light of the state’s move, LNP|LancasterOnline polled other police departments in Lancaster County to see what their education requirements are and their chiefs' thoughts on this issue.

The county has 26 municipal police departments; Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College also have departments. The State Police covers more than 20 of the county’s 60 municipalities, mostly in the county’s southern and eastern regions.

Of the nine departments that responded by LNP’s deadline, none requires a college degree or credits. They were: East Lampeter, Ephrata, Lancaster city, Lititz, Manheim Borough, Millersville University, Northwest Regional, West Lampeter and Quarryville.

And that’s likely the case for the rest of the county’s police agencies based on feedback from responding departments.

The main criteria for being a police officer in Pennsylvania is certification through the state’s Municipal Police Officers' Education and Training Commission. It’s commonly known as Act 120 certification and consists of 919 hours, or 26 weeks, of training. Officers also must go through continual yearly training.

“Education is important — but not so much for entry level policing,” said Ephrata Chief Christopher McKim. “I would recommend that municipalities encourage education during employment by offering education bonuses and/or other incentives for existing officers to expand their relevant knowledge base. It should not be required.”

McKim and others said character is an important attribute.

“It comes down to being a good person, a hard worker,” said Lancaster’s Chief Richard Mendez.

Mendez said a college degree is also not required to advance through the ranks in the city’s department. Mendez does not have a degree. He said he took some college classes, but got too busy to pursue a degree.

At least some departments, including Lancaster, Ephrata and Northwest Regional, mentioned incentive pay for having a degree, and tuition reimbursement.

“I’m not knocking college, but for policing, I would say it’s not a necessity,” Mendez said.

Millersville University Chief Pete Anders, a former city officer, said he served with numerous officers “who excelled as patrol officers, investigators, and supervisors who did not have a college degree.”

He has two officers completing their degrees at Millersville.

“They are both competent, show integrity, compassion, and communicate well with our students,” Anders said. “We care deeply about recruiting noble and responsible candidates who are dedicated to making our community safe.”

Mendez said one potential impact of the state police dropping the college credit requirement could be making recruiting harder at municipal departments.