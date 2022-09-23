Pennsylvania State Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information in the disappearance of Mary Ann Bagenstose.

The 25-year-old mother of a 2-year-old son was last seen June 5, 1984. On that day, her estranged husband Jere Bagenstose stopped by the house to take Mary Ann and their 2-year-old son, Jeremy, to look at a new car, according to Sunday News coverage two years after her disappearance.

Jere Bagenstose told police Mary Ann wasn’t ready to leave when he arrived, so he took their son to feed ducks at Long’s Park. When he returned, he told police, he found a note from Mary Ann stating she was walking to a nearby store after her car wouldn’t start.

The store she frequently went to was the Turkey Hill convenience store in Willow Street, about a mile away on Route 272.

Geraldine Engongoro reported her daughter missing two days later.

On Tuesday, at least a half-dozen police vehicles were parked in the driveway and along the street in front of Bagenstose’s former home at 167 West Willow Road before 8 a.m. A Pennsylvania State Police SUV remained there through the midafternoon.

State police spokesman Trooper Kevin Kochka told a reporter that morning that police were at the property as part of an investigation, but declined to give details. Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also declined to comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at (717) 299-7650 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

