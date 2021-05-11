PSP car
TY LOHR | Digital Staff

An overnight police incident led Pennsylvania State Police to close part of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township on Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Lincoln Highway East was closed between Route 340 and Michigan Avenue, but reopened around 7 a.m.

The area was closed off so police could investigate a report of shots fired, according to media reports. 

This story will be updated.

