The Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a man Tuesday evening they say assaulted two people with a baseball bat in Conestoga Township on Sunday.

Kerr Graham, 51, hit one person three times in the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a domestic dispute at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 330 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township, causing lacerations and swelling behind the person's left ear, according to the criminal complaint.

Graham also hit a nearby resident in the arm with the bat when they let the person into their residence to get away from Graham, according to the criminal complaint.

Some reported seeing Graham at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Main Street in Conestoga Township, but he ran into a nearby wooded area when troopers arrived, state police said.

Troopers set up a perimeter as officers with Manheim Township Police arrived with tracking dogs and state police dispatched an aviation unit to search the wooded area. Officers arrested Graham when they found him hiding in brush north of Main Street.

Police charged Graham with two counts of felony aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threats, a count of simple assault and three counts of harassment.

Graham is currently awaiting arraignment.