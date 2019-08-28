The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections announced 15 recommendations to its parole system in a review released Wednesday.

The review comes after five state prison parolees, including one from Lancaster, were charged with homicides that happened from May through July.

In the Lancaster case, James Sterbinsky, 57, is accused of stabbing his sister and niece to death at his city apartment on July 18.

In July Department of Corrections Secretary Josh Wetzel called for an immediate review of the five cases.

“Each one of these murders is a tragedy. We owe answers first and foremost to the surviving families and friends of the victims, and ultimately to the public,” Wetzel said in a news release Wednesday.

The review did not find evidence of misconduct or policy violations that would have “reasonably affected the outcomes in these cases,” according to the report.

(Read the full report at the end of the story.)

The rearrest rate for parolees has been relatively stable the last 10 years. From 2007 to 2018, on average, 2.5 out of 1,000 parolees were accused of murder or attempted murder, according to the report.

The report did give 12 policy changes and three legislative proposals for the state’s parole system.

James Sterbinsky

Sterbinsky was paroled from prison in March 2017 after serving less than three years for a burglary offense in Lancaster County.

While in state prison, Sterbinsky showed positive behavior, and he was “generally compliant” early on during supervision, according to the report.

But in late 2018, he began to exhibit “problematic behavior” that violated parole conditions, including not paying fees and using drugs, according to the report.

In September 2018 he went to a hospital and abuse rehabilitation center after admitting to using drugs. In March, a parole agent was told Sterbinsky’s ex-wife filed a protection from abuse order against him.

In May Sterbinsky told his agent that East Lampeter Township police interviewed him about an sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

On June 16, the last time the agent saw Sterbinsky, he was “lucid” and “not exhibiting any signs of unusual behavior,” according to the report.

The day before the Sterbinsky’s sister and niece were killed, East Lampeter police told the agent the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office approved the criminal charges. They made plans to arrest Sterbinsky the next week.

A few days after Sterbinsky was arrested in the homicide case, police charged him with sexual assault.

We welcome the increased communication component of @johnewetzel plan. Info-sharing is absolutely necessary when gauging recidivism risk – already a difficult task. https://t.co/zg5ED0NNdG — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) August 28, 2019

Policy recommendations

The proposed policy changes include:

— The corrections department will launch a database to allow law enforcement and others to see if an individual is on parole supervision.

— Conducting a domestic violence lethality assessment if domestic violence by a parolee is suspected. If the parolee is not immediately detained, they will be given a GPS with geographic restrictions until the DOC's regional director reviews the case.

— Setting up clearer guidelines for arresting a parolee who has a new charge filed against them.

Of the three legislative responses, one is to start a committee to review annually murders committed by parolees. The committee would consist of three district attorneys, the Office of the Victim Advocate and other leaders in corrections and law enforcement.