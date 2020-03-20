Pennsylvania’s fiscal watchdog is urging Millersville University and its 13 sister universities to refund students forced to move out due to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“Our state universities did the correct thing by quickly closing down in order to protect public health,” state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said. “Suddenly cash-strapped families are wondering if they’ll be refunded for the unused portion of their room and board charges.”

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all 14 universities within the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, along with all K-12 public schools, to close until March 30.

The state system then took it one step further. Millersville and its sister universities announced they were shifting to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. All students, except for those who apply for extended housing, were expected to return home.

Several Millersville students who spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline earlier this month questioned how the university would handle refunds.

“Just tell me if I’m being reimbursed,” freshman Harmony Lighty said.

Currently Millersville says the state system is developing refund policies with housing and dining plans.

Dave Pidgeon, spokesman for the state system, said officials are “urgently” working on a relief plan.

“What I can say about that is while we’re doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our campus communities and help students successfully complete the current semester,” he said, “we’re also urgently working on solutions to other challenges that are so important to students like reimbursements.”

DePasquale said housing plans across the state system range from $3,144 to $11,380 per year, and board plans range from $1,780 to $4,924 per year. Prorated refunds, he said, could add up to thousands of dollars.

The auditor general isn’t the only state official encouraging universities to issue refunds.

State Sen. Scott Martin said Thursday he’s introducing a bill requiring all colleges and universities who have closed because of COVID-19 to refund a prorated portion of all unused prepaid fees.

“For students and families who have already paid for housing, meal plans and other fees through the end of the semester, this is money they may desperately need right now,” Martin said. “The lives of students and their families have already been turned upside-down as the state and the nation continues to fight this virus. Getting this money back as soon as possible would be a big step toward a return to some sense of normalcy for them.”

While most Millersville students have already moved out, the university hit a bump in the road Thursday night, as the governor made another major announcement: All “non-life sustaining” businesses, including colleges and universities, are ordered to close.

As a result, Millersville canceled its planned move out. A university spokeswoman said there remains at least 40 students who were expected to move out on campus. Those who stay, the college has said, will continue to receive essential services such as food, shelter and security.