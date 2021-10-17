The state has ordered a Warwick Township farmer to demolish a concrete crossing over Cocalico Creek that killed one canoeist and nearly drowned at least two other people since 1991.

Three months after an LNP | LancasterOnline story detailed the safety concerns and harrowing mishaps created by the structure — initially built without a permit — the state Department of Environmental Protection on Sept. 23 informed Alvin and Naomi King, 202 Shreiner Road, Leola, their permit for the structure was revoked and they had 60 days to completely remove it.

“The department has determined that the multiple-pipe stream crossing at the site does not render navigation in Cocalico Creek reasonably free, easy and unobstructed,” the order said. “The Kings’ failure to maintain the crossing, the allowance of debris to accumulate in this crossing, and the unreasonable obstruction that the multiple-pipe crossing creates constitutes a significant threat to public safety.”

But the farm owners’ son said the family planned to appeal the order.

The June LNP | LancasterOnline story described in chilling detail how a 25-year-old Lititz man was pulled from his kayak in late May and sucked through one of the metal tubes on the structure near Route 222. He survived, but a 15-year-old canoeist was not so fortunate at the same spot in 1994.

Two canoeists were capsized in high water at the span. One was flushed through a pipe unharmed, but his companion was trapped inside by debris and drowned. It took rescuers six hours to recover his body.

After that story was published, I was informed of another scary accident at the crossing. “My son and a hunting buddy found trouble at this crossing some years ago,” Phil Kochel of Stevens wrote to me. “While duck hunting, with permission, they attempted to cross this obstruction, on foot, with some water flowing over the top.

“My son’s friend slipped and stepped off the upstream side of the crossing. My son was able to pull his friend out of the suction vortex. His friend lost his shotgun and my son lost two dozen decoys. My son worried that I would be upset about my decoys. Not so. I credited him for his quick, lifesaving reaction.

“Reading the article sent chills down my spine.”

The span on the King farm had been built so farm equipment could be driven easily between fields on both sides of the creek. It was built without a permit, but the farmer later obtained one from DEP.

“We’re going to try to keep it there if we can,” said the farm owners' son Leon King, who now owns the crossing, but not the permit. He cited the importance of the crossing in getting farm machinery across the creek to family crop fields. Without the bridge, machinery would have to be driven 3 miles to get to the fields. He said the family tries not to use state roads because motorists get mad because they have to slow down.

“What are we supposed to do? People don’t realize that we farmers are the ones that supply food in the stores.” He added that there is no right of way to family fields. His brother allows access through his farm but if ownership changed in the future, the landowner could bar access to fields, King said.

He also disagreed that the crossing should have to be removed for safety reasons for paddlers. “If people can’t watch out for what’s ahead of them, they shouldn’t even be on the water,” he said, adding he didn’t know that warning signs that once were posted on approaches to the crossing had apparently been washed away.

K. Derek Pritts, a local waterways conservation officer for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at the time, had recommended against the structure being built and urged state officials to have it torn out. He warned that someone would die at it.

Three years later, Pritts was in charge at the drowning scene. He was crushed and angered that his warnings had come true.

On being informed that the crossing will, at last, be demolished, Pritts told me, “The killing machine is being removed. I’m relieved that the threat to human life is finally going away.”

Documents filed with the removal order show that Pritts wasn’t the only official unhappy that the span was allowed. In a 1997 letter to DEP, the head of the Lancaster County Conservation District noted that “since its installation, the bridge has been nothing but a problem waiting to happen. In our opinion, the bridge structure should have never been permitted and the structure should have been removed.”

Tom Stauffer, of Lititz, was so angered by the close escape of a family friend in the latest incident a few months ago that he launched a one-man crusade to get state authorities to do something about the hazard. His efforts paid off.

“My family is really grateful to the state for ordering the demolition of this killing machine,” Stauffer said on hearing of the latest development. “We know that this was a complex situation with many needs to consider. We are so glad that officials did the right thing. For us, the bottom line is that no other family has to lose a loved one — or almost lose one — to this dangerous bridge.”

The Fish and Boat Commission was consulted after the latest accident because it is the lead agency for boating safety. “Our focus is on boating safety, so in that regard I think the agency is pleased it is coming out because it’s a safer passage for paddlers coming down,” said Sgt. Doug Daniels in the agency’s southeast region office.

