Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Dowling was seriously injured in a crash on his way to an event in Lancaster County Wednesday night, according to a statement from state House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff's office.

Dowling, a Republican serving parts of Fayette and Somerset counties, was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and treated for "significant trauma" following the single-vehicle crash, Benninghoff's office said Thursday.

"Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries," the statement read.