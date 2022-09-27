State and local officials recently visited YWCA Lancaster to tour the historic building that is undergoing an $11 million renovation project.

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined the tour that included a roundtable discussion on the local YWCA’s New Choices Career Development program.

Berrier praised organizations that offer the program such as YWCA Lancaster, which co-founded its program in partnership with the Junior League of Lancaster in 1985. The program helps adults in Lancaster, York and Chester counties achieve economic and emotional independence through personal development, career guidance, and job training, according to the program’s website at ywcalancaster.org/programs/newchoices/.

“By empowering individuals with job search and interview skills, opportunities to build their confidence and support to achieve professional goals, New Choices programs are helping Pennsylvanians negotiating the labor market to find lasting employment that pays a family-sustaining wage and improves their overall quality of life,” Berrier said in a state Department of Labor & Industry press release from Monday’s visit.

New Choices Career Development programs are available throughout Pennsylvania and are designed to help single parents, people just entering or reentering the workforce and individuals going through life transitions by giving them skills, resources and other knowledge they need to stand out to potential employers, according to the press release.

Monday’s event included a tour of YWCA Lancaster’s 110 N. Lime St. building in downtown Lancaster, which is in the midst of the first phase of a renovation project. First-phase renovations to the building dedicated in 1918 include adding 16 affordable housing units on the third floor and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant elevator. The project’s initial phase also includes redesigning the organization’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Counseling Center with trauma-informed offices and a new private entrance. A trauma-informed space promotes a sense of calm, safety, and well-being.

The first phase of the renovation project is expected to be completed near the end of 2023, according to a YWCA Lancaster spokesperson. The spokesperson said the organization hopes the entire project is completed in 2024.

Initial funding for the project has come from Lancaster city, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability Fund, the High Foundation, and anonymous gifts, according to a YWCA Lancaster spokesperson.

“We were honored to host Secretary Berrier as well as so many steadfast community partners and elected officials to discuss the New Choices Career Development Program, the future of workforce in our community, as well as show the work being done to renovate our historic Lime Street space,” YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake said in an email Tuesday. “Our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women is more important than ever, and we’re proud to be in community with leaders of all levels, perspectives, and approaches to meet emerging community needs, as we have since our founding in 1889.”

Other officials at Monday’s tour and roundtable included YWCA board President Deborah Wilson, Democratic Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace, Democratic Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot, Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, and Republican state Sen. Scott Martin.