The State Board of Medicine has issued a third temporary license suspension of William Vollmar, a doctor accused of sexually assaulting seven males.

The 180-day suspension, as with the previous ones, says Vollmar represents “an immediate and clear danger to the public health and safety.”

The Pennsylvania State Police first charged Vollmar on April 10, 2019, with indecent assault of a man at the Quarryville office of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates, one of the places he had worked.

Diamantoni is the county’s coroner. When Vollmar was first charged, Diamantoni said Vollmar had recently announced his retirement.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office took over the investigation and filed charges in five other cases in May. The prosecutor’s office filed additional charges in October.

Prosecution and defense attorneys are scheduled to meet by phone or video with Judge Dennis Reinaker for a status conference on the charges on May 14.

Vollmar is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Meanwhile, two civil suits claiming negligence are working their way through county court.

Both suits involve former students, one from Conestoga Valley and one from Solanco, who contend Vollmar groomed them for sexual abuse.

The first suit was filed in April 2019 after Vollmar had been charged. The suit names Diamantoni’s medical practice, Lancaster General Health and Vollmar.

The second suit was filed in Philadelphia and transferred to Lancaster County court in December.

The plaintiffs are an unidentified husband and wife who name Vollmar, Diamantoni’s medical practice, Lancaster General Health and University of Pennsylvania Health System, of which LGH is part.

