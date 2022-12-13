Excavation work is underway for an $18 million project that will transform 2.5 miles of Little Conestoga Creek from Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township to Park City Center, and it’s ahead of schedule.

As part of a gathering celebrating the start of construction, project lead Jim Shultz told LNP | LancasterOnline that a $2 million competitive state grant awarded to the project could speed up its completion date by two years.

That means a recreational trail for pedestrians and bicyclists could be completed by 2026, Shultz said.

The endeavor is a complicated one. The trail and streambank work touches on four municipalities – East Hempfield, Lancaster and Manheim townships and Lancaster city – as well as 40 private properties.

The $2 million infusion means the Little Conestoga Creek Foundation, which operates the project, will not have to wait as long for more state grants and other funding to become available to chip away at the project’s cost, Shultz said.

“It’s really difficult to cobble together the funding sources to get a project like this under way, so when I say this is going to help to cut it down by two years, that’s why. All of the sudden we've got $2 million, that cuts (back) the time period” for construction, Shultz said.

The grant comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which is operated by the state budget office.

Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin, and Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla, each of whom lobbied for the project to receive the redevelopment grant, were on hand at the event Tuesday near the Conestoga House & Gardens.

“To have now a delegation that has folks in leadership positions, that has some seniority, there’s no doubt there’s been a benefit to the residents of Lancaster County because of that,” Aument said.

The lawmakers said the project was a strong candidate to receive state capital funding because of commitment from private and municipal entities, and its potential to be a success story for future efforts in Lancaster County to reduce runoff and pollution in the Chesapeake Bay basin.

“There are about 500 old low-head dam sites in Lancaster County that have sediment backup behind them, hundreds of years of nutrient loads sitting in those areas,” Sturla said. “This is a way to deal with some of those issues as well as create public space, so this sort of checks all the boxes.”

Sturla, along with Martin, serve on the Chesapeake Bay Commission – a multistate body that helps manage the decadeslong effort to clean up the bay’s watershed.

“Hopefully this model will serve to show other municipalities how to do this, because we need a lot more wins” to meet pollution standards for the Chesapeake Bay set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Martin said.

The trail and stream restoration plan was initially proposed and spearheaded by the Steinman Foundation four years ago. The organization’s $1 million contribution funded engineering and design work to get the project off the ground.

The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

“Frankly this is their idea,” Shultz said. “Their leadership has been tremendous.”