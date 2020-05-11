The State Board of Funeral Directors has suspended Lancaster County-based director Andrew Scheid from mortuary practice for at least three years and ordered a $150,000 fine stemming from dozens of alleged funeral law violations.

The state board approved the 57-page final adjudication and order on March 23 and posted the document online a month later.

The order indefinitely suspends Scheid’s funeral director, supervisor and facilities licenses and will be sustained for no less than three years, according to the order.

Most of the order outlined the numerous allegations of professional misconduct by Scheid, many of which have been reported by LNP | LancasterOnline since January, including failing to return ashes of loved ones to families, subscribing clients’ signatures on funeral service contracts, withholding a body for payment, as well as leaving unembalmed and unrefrigerated bodies lying for days in a room with no air conditioning.

The order reflected on Scheid’s actions, stating his conduct “damages the faith of the public in all licensed funeral directors.”

“The Board expects all licensees to demonstrate dignity and respect to not only the deceased but also to those family members entrusting licensees with their loved ones’ final funeral arrangements. As evidenced...(Andrew Scheid) failed in this responsibility,” the order states.

In addition, the order states Scheid’s conduct was “not an isolated incident but involved multiple families and multiple violations of the Law. Families entrusted (Scheid) with their money and their loved ones, and (Scheid) violated that trust.”

The misconduct allegations against Scheid date back to 2015.

Andrew Scheid was unable to be immediately reached for comment Monday morning.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

