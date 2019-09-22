Several homeowners who allowed LNP to collect water samples for testing said the questions of where to test their water, what to test for and how much it would cost have previously dissuaded them from following through with testing.

One homeowner from Manor Township, who asked to remain anonymous, said she reached out to several state and local agencies for resources on how to have her water tested. Finding sparse information and eventually getting frustrated, she gave up.

The water sample recently collected from her home by LNP tested positive for total coliform, which can indicate that a pathway for more harmful bacteria might exist.

Several participants expressed concerns over potential contamination issues that could cause problems if they decide to sell their homes.

State law and the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors require a home seller to complete disclosure forms before a home is sold, said Rod Messick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty Services Group Inc. based in Lancaster County.

A seller is obligated to disclose anything that has a material impact on the property, he said. If there is known contamination in a well, it could be considered a defect, and the owners would have to disclose it.

However, there is no obligation to test the water for private water wells, Messick said.

Unless a buyer is applying for a loan that requires a water test — as many federal loans do — it’s common for a property to be transferred without a well test, he said.

Matt Stevenson, sales manager at Miller & Sons Water and Salt Conditioning in East Lampeter Township, suggests annual tests for nitrates and bacteria for all well owners.

Stevenson said his company always tests for contaminants such as bacteria, nitrates and lead before it begins working on a water system.

“You can’t make a diagnosis without knowing what you’re dealing with,” he said.

Stevenson’s business sends water samples to Suburban Testing Labs in Reading and then shares the results with the homeowner.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection suggests homeowners test every year for total coliform bacteria, nitrates, total dissolved solids and pH levels.

Total dissolved solids and pH — the level of acidity of the water — are considered secondary drinking water contaminants and are considered aesthetic issues.

For public water systems, the federal EPA recommends maximum contaminant level or total dissolved solids is 500 parts per million and pH levels be between 6.5 and 8.5 to be considered neutral. Neither contaminant is considered an immediate health concern.

Jennifer Fetter, Penn State Extension well water educator, suggests testing for bacteria annually. She said tests for nitrates and pH levels can be done less frequently — about every three years — because they don’t fluctuate as often.

Depending on the lab, tests can cost from less thank $50 to check for single contaminants to more than $500 for more comprehensive panels.

As important as testing is, good construction standards prevent contaminants from getting into the water in the first place, Fetter said.