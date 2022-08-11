After numerous court decisions regarding the validity of undated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania elections, it’s still unclear if yet another will resolve the issue.

In the three primaries and two general elections since state lawmakers revamped Pennsylvania’s voting laws in 2019, introducing no-excuse mail-in voting and eliminating straight-ticket voting, a slew of lawsuits – related to the declaration mail-in ballot voters must sign and date on an outside envelope — ripped through the courts in waves.

But a web of differing opinions from judges has so far only added to the twists and turns of running Pennsylvania elections.

Last week, state election officials revealed in a court filing they had found a clerical mistake that may complicate their case against Lancaster and two other counties for not including undated ballots in a revised certification of the May primary.

Pennsylvania Department of State officials notified the court that they had mistakenly certified results from Butler County after losing track of a letter they received from the county informing them that the Butler board of elections had also refused to certify a new set of primary results just like Lancaster, Berks and Fayette had declined to do.

Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer called for a status conference to sort out the ramifications of the mistake. That will take place Friday.

The acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, sued those three counties in part on the premise that the other 64 counties had followed its request to submit a new set of results that included undated ballots in their final tallies.

In court filings, the state agency said it will not include Butler in its suit.

The agency also acknowledged to the court that Butler County had provided a timely response notifying them it would not follow the request for a recertification. State officials simply missed it.

Attorneys for both the commonwealth and Lancaster County did not respond to a request for comment on the case ahead of the Friday conference.

Between the lines

A pair of attorneys with expertise in elections said the error clearly undermines the Department of State’s case.

“If you're saying you need all 67 counties to do the same thing, but you've conceded you certified results from 64 and at least one of them is doing something different than the other 63, it becomes very hard then to argue that the other three need to do this,” said Derek Muller, an election law expert and professor at the University of Iowa College of Law.

The error could also be fodder for people who want to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the state’s elections, said David Levine, an election expert at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a think tank that focuses internationally on preserving democratic institutions. It could also add even more pressure and anxiety on election workers to be perfect. That in turn could lead to more honest mistakes, he said.

While the case against Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties revolves around the counting of undated ballots, the court battle has centered on whether the secretary of state or counties have the final say on what counties include in their final results.

Part of the confusion has to do with Pennsylvania’s election system, which does not generally give the secretary of state much authority to force counties to handle elections a certain way.

“Pennsylvania has a very decentralized system of elections, so that makes it like herding cats trying to get some of this consistently (the Department of State is) trying to achieve,” Muller said.

For some counties to successfully submit final tallies with the undated ballots included could potentially lead to the 67 counties acting on differing interpretations of a state election code that is supposed to lay out a clear-cut process, said Levine.

“You run the risk of having disparate procedures for how you count ballots in different parts of the state, and I think most people would agree that's not a place you want to be,” Levine said.

At the same time, various court decisions have not led to a clear order for all counties to count undated ballots. Cohn Jubelirer in June ordered counties to count undated ballots, but to keep them in a separate tally in case a future decision deems the ballots invalid.

But it said nothing about “certifying” the problematic ballots, the counties’ attorneys argued in court. And if the judge wanted to make that clarification, she could have done so already, the counties argued.

While the revelation about Butler County may harm the Department of State’s argument, it’s still hard to predict what happens next.

“Here we are a month into this dispute, now there's a new factual development in this case, and I don't know where it's going,” Muller said. “I just don’t know.”

Friday’s virtual hearing is set for 10 a.m.