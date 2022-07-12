The Pennsylvania Department of State filed suit Tuesday to try to force Lancaster and two other counties to submit a single set of May 17 primary election results that include mail-in votes that arrived in undated envelopes.

Lancaster, Berks and Fayette are the three counties out of 67 that did not go along with that order from state officials to submit a new grand total with no separate category for undated ballots.

In a joint statement from Lancaster County’s three commissioners, the board alluded to a court order related to the GOP Senate primary, in which a judge ordered that the undated ballots be counted but be kept separate in the official recorded totals as the matter continued through the courts.

The commissioners said in their statement that the county followed that order in the certified results submitted on June 6, suggesting state officials had no standing to ask for a new one.

The legal challenge should not affect the results of any races in Lancaster County. According to Christa Miller, the county’s chief elections officer, just 84 undated mail ballots were returned by voters (two were eventually found to lack a secrecy envelope and were not counted).

According to the state department’s legal filing, county election boards were contacted on June 17 and instructed to transmit new, certified results that included the undated mail-in ballots by June 23.

On June 27, state officials emailed the county boards that had not submitted the requested updated information, and on June 29 warned of legal action in another email, according to the state department’s filing.

The state agency’s filing said Lancaster County’s board of elections responded to the state agency on June 27 and July 5, both times saying the board saw no reason to submit information it believed it had already properly certified and transmitted.

One election code

The legal action filed Tuesday appears designed to reinforce the uniformity of election tallying and reporting across the commonwealth.

In its filing, lawyers for the state wrote that “allowing just three county boards to exclude votes that all other county boards have included in their returns creates impermissible discrepancies in the administration of Pennsylvania’s 2022 primary election.”

They added: “Interpreting Pennsylvania law to allow a county board of election to exclude a ballot from its final certified results because of a minor and meaningless irregularity, such as a voter omitting a date from the declaration on a timely received ballot, would fail to fulfill the purpose of the Pennsylvania Election Code and would risk a conflict with both the Pennsylvania Constitution and federal law.”

Act 77

The joint statement from the Lancaster County commissioners – Republicans Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons, and Democrat John Trescot – presented a rare united front in contrast to their recent debates over how the county conducts elections.

Ahead of the May primary, Trescot split with Parsons and D’Agostino over the county’s single ballot dropbox, with the two Republicans ordering its removal. In doing so, they criticized Act 77 of 2019, a major revision of the state’s election code that allowed for no-excuse mail-in and absentee ballots.

Act 77, Parsons and D’Agostino have said, was poorly conceived, put too many new burdens on counties, and was pushed through without regard to the Pennsylvania constitution. They noted that the Commonwealth Court declared the law unconstitutional early this year, though the state Supreme Court is now considering the case on appeal.

Parsons continues to raise concerns about the Wolf administration’s handling of elections and past state Supreme Court rulings that, he says, bent election rules to serve Democrats.

Next Wednesday, Parsons is scheduled to appear with state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, R-East Earl, at a Patriots of Lancaster County event described as “addressing voting issues from primary election.”