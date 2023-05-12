The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality warning for Lancaster County Friday morning, saying pollution could be an issue for people with asthma, children and the elderly.

The state DEP put the air quality index at code orange, the second to highest category, and issued the warning for Lancaster, York, Lebanon, Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

According to the Pennsylvania Air Quality Partnership, a government funded website that keeps the public informed about pollutants, sunlight and high temperatures bake exhaust from sources such as cars, power plants and industrial manufacturing sites, creating smog.

The air quality warning is in effect for all of Friday. The National Weather Service out of State College said Friday will reach a high of 85 and low of 63. It predicts showers over the weekend, starting early Saturday.