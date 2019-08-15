A State College-area man secretly took pictures of two women in a bathroom and pictures of a third woman in a home, East Cocalico Township police said.

One of the women found the camera in the bathroom of Heck Construction, 143 Main St., Denver Borough, on June 11 and confronted its owner, Charles E. Baney, 55, of Bellefonte, court documents said.

When confronted, Baney "made statements indicating he knows he has a problem," the documents said. Baney had been employed by Heck, but no longer is.

Police subsequently found numerous images of two female Heck employees in partial undress backed up under Baney's profile on the company's file back-up system, police said.

And police found an image of a nude female in a the bedroom of a Denver home, taken last October, on Baney's company laptop, police said. The woman was identified and contacted; she told police she didn't give permission to be photographed.

Baney was charged with three counts of invasion of privacy, a second-degree misdemeanor, on July 26. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 20.