A parade celebrating Warwick High School's PIAA Class 6A championship victory is planned for Friday.

Starting at 5 p.m., officers with Lititz Borough Police will escort the parade out of the south end of Lititz and enter the borough line on South Broad Street near Landis Valley Road and continue north to the square.

The parade will pause briefly at the square before continuing on West Main Street, turn left on Spruce Street, right on West Maple and continue to Warwick Middle School.

The Warriors endured a 111-minute weather delay and beat Bethlehem Liberty 6-4 to claim the state Class 6A title at Penn State's Medlar Field in Lubrano Park on Thursday.