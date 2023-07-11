A state budget impasse into September could push Lancaster County’s public school districts to draw down funding reserves or even take out loans to meet operating costs.

Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have passed a budget spending plan that Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to sign, but Republican Senate leaders who need to sign it first have no plans to return to Harrisburg until September – putting the proposed $45.5 billion spending plan on hold. Those leaders and rank-and-file Republican lawmakers are upset with Shapiro because he initially backed but then abandoned a Republican plan to fund vouchers that would help families in some public school districts send their kids to private school.

The proposed budget includes an increase of more than $700 million in basic and special education funding but if it’s in legislative limbo until September, the halt of state subsidies would require public schools to find money elsewhere to meet payroll, pay for operating and other mandated costs. Under state law, schools had to finalize their budgets by June 30.

“It is very disappointing that (state) budget discussions may be delayed until September,” Manheim Township School District Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins wrote in an email Monday.

The School District of Lancaster is likely to be most impacted by the impasse as roughly 48.7% of its budget – a proposed $79.3 million in funding – would come from the state.

‘Right now, we’re OK’

Kim Reynolds, SDL’s finance director, said the district’s cash reserves are normally at their lowest by the end of the fiscal year, which runs from July to June. Currently, Reynolds said, the district has approximately $32 million in accessible reserves. SDL’s budget for this school year anticipates spending of $279 million.

If the state budget isn’t approved soon, the district might have to take out a line of credit or put off paying bills, Reynolds said.

“We really don’t want to (take out a line of credit) unless we absolutely have to,” Reynolds said, adding that taking out a line of credit would incur additional costs for the district.

Any day now, she said, tax bills will be sent to residents in the district (primarily in Lancaster city and township) and that could boost cash flow enough for the district to make payroll and cover bills through the summer.

“Right now, we’re OK, but if this goes until September, we may not be,” Reynolds said.

The district relies heavily on state funding because it’s located in an area where property has low assessment value. Individuals pay property taxes based on their property’s value.

This year, the district’s school board passed a budget with a 2.85% property tax hike, which is an additional $110.16 in taxes per year for the district’s average assessed property value of $165,530.

Hopefully, Reynolds said, students won’t see the impact of a delayed budget but the longer it’s postponed, the more likely the district is to make cuts.

“We would try to cut what’s farthest away from the students first to make up the difference but it will certainly impact the instructional money,” Reynolds said.

Penn Manor School District gets 70% of its revenue from local sources like property taxes and only roughly 30% from the state, so a late budget isn’t as much of a challenge for it, district Chief Finance Officer Dan Forry said.

Manheim Township School District, on the other hand, will likely pull from its reserves to make up for the delay in state subsidies, Robbins said.

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be a financial loss no matter the district.

“All districts, regardless of fiscal health, will lose significant interest earnings resulting from the spending down of reserves and the inability to invest state subsidy dollars,” Robbins wrote Monday. “Is the state going to reimburse the school district’s lost investment interest earnings?”

However, Robbins said she’s optimistic state legislators will work on a compromise to reach a full agreement on a budget benefiting all Pennsylvania taxpayers.

Reynolds, too, hopes the legislators will reach a resolution sooner, rather than later.

‘Am I getting enough?’

Even when the subsidies do come in, it won’t be enough for schools who have been historically underfunded and underserved by Pennsylvania’s state funding system, according to a February Commonwealth Court decision.

In a 786-page ruling, Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer ruled Feb. 7 that the state’s funding of public education falls woefully short and violates students’ constitutional rights, siding with poorer districts, including School District of Lancaster – that launched a lawsuit challenging the system eight years ago. The deadline to file an appeal is July 21.

When Shapiro released his first proposed budget in March, Reynolds said she was disappointed. In the latest proposed budget, however, Reynolds said SDL will receive at least $2 million in additional funding.

She’s holding out that the state will follow through with that number.

“If we do not get this additional revenue, in the future we’re going to be projecting structural deficits that will keep growing over time,” Reynolds said.

Forry is skeptical, however, that an increase in funding from the state would be the best solution for local school districts.

Though the Commonwealth Court ruled there should be more funding, Forry said it doesn’t say how much more funding is necessary or how it should be distributed.

Taxpayers will see an increase in their taxes for education, he said; It’s just a matter of whether that’s through local property tax or state taxes.

“If my personal income tax goes up higher than my property tax went down, am I ahead - maybe not,” Forry said. “There’s always going to have to be a balance … the positive side of school property taxes, it comes from the community and it gets invested right back to the community. …. A lot of times, if I send things to the state, I have no control on how it comes back.”

But, Forry said schools are struggling to keep up with rising mandated costs.

He said schools are seeing less money going to operating costs outside of what they pay employees in retirement and Social Security, despite continual increases in education funding from the state.

For example, in the 2022-23 academic year, 17.7% of Penn Manor’s total revenue came from the state, compared to 19.5% in 2013-14. Meanwhile, the percentage of the state funding going toward a reimbursement for the district’s retirement costs rose from 16.9% in 2013-14 to 22.5% in 2022-23.

“Even with the huge investment last year… am I getting enough?” Forry asked. “It doesn’t look that way.”