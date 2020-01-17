The State Board of Funeral Directors suspended the licenses of Andrew Scheid and his facilities Thursday, just two days after the Lancaster County Coroner recovered four decomposing bodies from his facility.

The temporary order suspends Scheid’s funeral director license, as well as the establishment licenses for his facilities in Lancaster city and Manor Township.

The petition for suspension, filed by a Department of State lawyer, detailed the visit by a Lancaster County deputy coroner on Tuesday, and noted the preparation room with four bodies measured approximately 55 degrees.

Four bodies recovered Tuesday night at the funeral home had laid between 4 and 17 days, the order states. It is against state law to keep a body out unrefrigerated and unembalmed for more than 24 hours.

None of the remains were in a sealed container, and all four of the bodies had "significantly decomposed," the suspension petition states.

Scheid must surrender wall certificates at the two locations, renewal certificates and his wallet card to state officials immediately.

A state mortuary inspector visited the facility in November and December but was unable to conduct inspections due to Scheid's absence, another infraction noted.

The suspension order states that the allegations in the petition, if true, make Andrew Scheid and his facilities “an immediate and clear danger to public health and safety.”

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled within 30 days of the order. The suspension can last up to 180 days or stop at any point prior at the discretion of the state board.

The suspension comes one week after LNP reported the Department of State filed a separate disciplinary action in mid-December against Scheid, alleging 30 violations of state law.

The 51-page document outlined 10 family cases in which Scheid allegedly violated provisions of the state funeral law, including keeping an unembalmed body unrefrigerated for three days and not returning cremated remains to loved ones, among other counts.

This story is developing...

