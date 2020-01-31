The State Board of Funeral Directors might vote to revoke licenses for Andrew T. Scheid and his funeral home facilities in Lancaster and Manor Township as soon as next week.

The decision could render a separate suspension hearing a week later moot.

The State Board of Funeral Directors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Department of State’s Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs office at Penn Center in Harrisburg. The meeting is open to the public.

The board is scheduled to consider disciplinary action against Scheid following a December complaint that outlined 30 violations of state law.

They included failing to return ashes of loved ones, withholding a body for payment, subscribing clients’ signatures on funeral service contracts, as well as leaving an unembalmed, unrefrigerated body lying for several days in a room with no air conditioning.

Scheid did not formally respond to any of the allegations in the December complaint, essentially waiving his right to a hearing, according to a Department of State spokeswoman.

Now a state prosecutor is seeking a default judgment on all 30 claims against Scheid.

Andrew Scheid could not be reached for comment. His phone numbers remain disconnected.

In a separate action, the State Board of Funeral Directors is holding a hearing Feb. 14 on whether to keep a six-month suspension in place.

That hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Penn Center in Harrisburg. The hearing also is open to the public but will not allow public comment.

It is unclear whether the Feb. 14 hearing will still occur if Scheid’s license is suspended at Wednesday’s meeting.

The hearing is slated to focus on the recent developments regarding Scheid. Those include a visit to the Millersville funeral home by a Lancaster County deputy coroner on Jan. 14 in which four bodies were recovered from a preparation room with no air conditioning.

The bodies had been there between four and 17 days, according to the Jan. 16 suspension petition.

None of the remains was in a sealed container, and all four of the bodies had “significantly decomposed,” the suspension petition stated.

In addition, the petition stated that a state mortuary inspector visited Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home in November and December but Scheid failed to make himself available for the visits.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

