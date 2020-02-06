HARRISBURG — State officials voted Wednesday to consider 30 alleged state law violations against suspended funeral director Andrew Scheid.

The state Board of Funeral Directors unanimously voted to admit the accusations as evidence for potential discipline, which could range from financial penalties to a revocation of his funeral director license.

The alleged violations include failing to return ashes of loved ones, withholding a body for payment, subscribing clients’ signatures on funeral service contracts, as well as leaving an unembalmed, unrefrigerated body lying for several days in a room with no air conditioning.

A Pennsylvania Department of State spokeswoman told LNP | LancasterOnline the board will deliberate the allegations from a Dec. 19 complaint in an executive session.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said the state board is allowed discuss the matter behind closed doors.

“Yes, the Sunshine Act allows agencies acting in a quasi-judicial capacity to deliberate privately,” she said. “The law does not require the agency to deliberate in private, but it does allow it.”

If a decision is made to penalize Scheid, an order will be drafted and considered at a future meeting, the spokeswoman said.

The board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is March 18 at Penn Center, 2601 N. Third St., Harrisburg.

Scheid was not present at the hearing, but Lancaster County funeral directors Philip Furman, Melanie Scheid and Gregory Workman were in attendance.

Furman, who is secretary and treasurer of the Lancaster County Funeral Directors Association, said he was there for the first time “for the experience.” He said he also hoped to reassure the state board that area funeral directors have “stepped up” to help aggrieved families.

“This kind of behavior doesn’t happen that often,” he said after the hearing. “I’m astounded at all that has occurred.”

In a separate action, the state Board of Funeral Directors will meet Feb. 14 to decide if it will uphold a six-month suspension it imposed in January against Andrew Scheid and his Lancaster city and Manor Township funeral homes.

That hearing, which is at 9:30 a.m. at Penn Center, is open to the public but will not allow public comment.

A sign at the Manor Township location was recently painted over with white paint.

Andrew Scheid could not be reached for comment.

(Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services).

