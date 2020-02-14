The State Board of Funeral Directors is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday morning on whether to uphold a funeral director license suspension for Andrew T. Scheid.

The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. at One Penn Center, 2601 N. 3rd St., in Harrisburg and is open to the public.

Scheid filed no formal response ahead of the hearing. It is unknown if he will attend.

The hearing will result in an order to be determined following the hearing. No decision will be made at the hearing, a Department of State spokeswoman told LNP | LancasterOnline.

The suspension was prompted following the recovery of four "severely decomposed" bodies and several cremated remains at Scheid’s Manor Township funeral home location on Blue Rock Road, according to the suspension order.

The recovery was made by the Lancaster County Coroner at the direction of the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, which is investigating Scheid.

Signage at the Manor Township location was partially covered last week with paint.

