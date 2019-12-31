A historic street in Lancaster city and storefronts in Mount Joy borough will get upgrades thanks to new state grants totaling $150,000.
Lancaster city received $100,000 for street paving, sidewalk improvements and “piano key” crosswalks on five blocks of Howard Avenue in the city’s southeast.
The work will complement other beautification and revitalization work underway on Howard Avenue through “Love Your Block,” a two-year privately funded program.
“It’s very exciting,” said Valerie Bradley, a Howard Avenue resident and president of the Mussertown Neighbors group. She praised the Love Your Block initiative and the improvements made so far.
Howard Avenue is part of Lancaster’s Local Historic District, and some of its houses date to the 18th century.
Mount Joy Main Street, meanwhile, received $50,000 to fund at least 10 facade renovations — work that, as with Lancaster’s award, will complement other revitalization efforts.
The two grants are among 42 made statewide totaling more than $5 million. They were awarded through Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development’s Keystone Communities program.
Grants for facades and “public improvements” require a dollar-for-dollar local match, according to DCED program guidelines.