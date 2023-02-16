The state has approved articles of incorporation for a new authority that will provide emergency medical services to eight municipalities in northwest Lancaster County.

The Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County will essentially become the new version of Northwest EMS when it’s fully up and running. That’s expected to be in early 2024.

Municipalities served by Northwest and Northwest officials began exploring funding options more than a year ago in response to estimates that Northwest was facing insolvency within several years.

Less than half of municipal residents served by Northwest are subscription members. Other funding comes from municipality contributions and insurance reimbursements.

“The average gap between gross billings and insurance payments was averaging over $4 million a year,” Marc Hershey, Elizabethtown’s council president and chair of the committee of municipal leaders formed to address the funding crisis, said in a statement Wednesday announcing the Feb. 7 incorporation. “And increasing expenses for equipment, fuel, certifications, trainings and employee benefits were taking a heavy toll. In short, municipalities in our region needed a bold solution to continue to meet their statutory obligation to ensure EMS readiness to answer the call.”

Hershey said he hopes the Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County can be a model for other municipalities.

Though there are more than 1,300 emergency medical service agencies in Pennsylvania, just eight function under some form of authority model; all are in western Pennsylvania.

The Lancaster County authority will be the first rate-setting regional municipal emergency services authority in Pennsylvania.

Eight of the 12 municipalities currently served by Northwest EMS agreed to join the new authority. They are Conoy, East Donegal, Elizabeth, Mount Joy, Penn and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown and Marietta boroughs.

Voting against participating in the plan were Clay, Conewago (in Dauphin County), and Rapho townships, as well as Manheim Borough.

For now, Northwest EMS continues to exist and will continue to provide emergency medical services for the 64,000 residents who live in the 12 municipalities served by Northwest EMS until the new authority is up and running.

The municipalities served by Northwest that aren’t part of the authority will have to arrange emergency medical services under state law. They could contract with another provider, or the new authority.

The authority board includes one representative from the founding municipalities. The board will determine services and fees, which are expected to be on par with Northwest’s current subscription rates, which range from $55 to $85.

The authority will hold its first meeting at 7 p.m. March 1 at the Elizabethtown Borough office, 600 South Hanover Street. A public hearing is expected to be held in late summer on emergency services and fees.