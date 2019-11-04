Though the Taurid meteor shower is one of the longest-running - starting Oct. 20 and ending Nov. 30 - the peak week to scout out a "halloween fireball" starts today.

The Taurids are known for its big, slow meteors. According to Space.com, the "shooting stars" will appear bigger and brighter, as they come from the remnants from Encke's Comet, which is known as the "Old Faithful" of comets.

This means that, in addition to the regular meteors that will float through the night sky, there will be the occasional fireball, which will look like a particularly big, orange meteor.

The peak time for the Taurids meteor shower ends Nov. 12, though the shower will still be visible through the end of the month.

The moon shouldn't hinder the sight of the showers this week, as it entered the 'new moon' phase Oct. 28.

The most notable thing to worry about in Lancaster County is overnight cloud coverage. Check your local weather listing before looking for meteors.

Remaining astronomical events in 2019

- Full beaver moon, Nov. 12

- Leonids meteor shower, Nov. 17

- Full cold moon, Dec. 12

- Geminids meteor shower, Dec. 14

- Ursids (small) meteor shower, Dec. 21 to 22

