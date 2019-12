Holiday shoppers can get their shopping done in Lancaster city this season without worrying about paying for metered parking.

Starting this Sunday and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 26, two-hour meter parking will be free in the city's business district, according to the Lancaster City Alliance.

Here is a map of the city's business district. If a parking spot is free, the meter will have a bag over it, and the payment kiosks will say on-screen that payment is not needed.

Related articles