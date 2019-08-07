Starbucks and MOD Pizza are coming to Lebanon County.

According to Tom Long, township manager of North Cornwall, a building that will eventually house a Starbucks and MOD Pizza is currently under construction along Quentin Road on Route 72 in Lebanon County.

Long said he was told by representatives of Starbucks and MOD Pizza that the businesses should be open by the end of 2019.

With only one coffee shop in the county (located along the Pa. Turnpike), the addition of a Starbucks has been long-awaited, said Long.

Starbucks, a national coffee chain, has over 14 shops in Lancaster County according to the company's store locator.

MOD Pizza, which serves artisan-style pizzas and salads, has two locations in the county: the Shoppes at Belmont and Lime Spring Square Shopping Center.

Construction began approximately two weeks ago with the demolition of the previous storefront, Penn Turf Equipment, which closed approximately a year ago, said Long.

Long said that the addition of Starbucks and MOD Pizza will be a positive impact to the community, citing more jobs and better curb appeal.

"People have been waiting" for the businesses, Long said.

The building housing both Starbucks and MOD Pizza will be located next to a strip including Panera Bread and Chipotle, which both opened in early 2017.