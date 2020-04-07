Star Wars fans, Mennonite church team up to open day center for Lancaster's homeless

It’s a simple space with a couple of folding chairs at each of 10 tables, a flat-screen TV on the wall and a coffee maker in one corner.

But for people with no place to go, the day center that opened Monday at Crossroads Mennonite Church near downtown Lancaster offers welcome respite.

Advocates saw the need because places the homeless frequent in bad weather, such as the library, coffee shops and eateries, were closed last month to deter spread of COVID-19.

They issued a call, and Crossroads answered it, opening its 1,800-square-feet fellowship hall at 401 Church St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The hall normally accommodates up to 130, but the center’s capacity is 20 people to assure social distancing.

At least 10 people spent some time at the center Monday, including Hilda Sierra-Marrero, who sleeps at an emergency shelter for women.

“They’re following the (social distancing) rules, the spacing. They’re using disinfectant,” said Sierra-Marrero, who previously spent part of each day inside storage units she rents. “And they’re very easy to get along with.”

Volunteers with Rebel Cause Lancaster, a nonprofit started by Star Wars fans, are staffing the center.

“Our group is dedicated to helping the city through the crisis,” Kaden Stetler of Rebel Cause said.

The nonprofit’s volunteers also are distributing dinners daily. Some of its members were laid off after restaurants and other businesses were shuttered for the pandemic, Stetler said.

Two to three volunteers will be on site when the center is open.

“We need people who are experienced with (substance abuse) recovery and mental health,” said Jen Koppel, executive director of Lanco MyHome, a coalition of service providers for the homeless. “We need to make sure the volunteers are prepared to use Narcan (a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose) and can talk through challenges.”

Stetler said about 15 volunteers have committed to help so far, and he invites others to join the effort. They can contact Rebel Cause Lancaster on Facebook.

Pastor Rick Rutter of Crossroads church said he plans to interact with guests as often as possible.

“That was part of our intent as a church” in opening its hall to vulnerable people, said Rutter, who worked for years with faith-based missions for the homeless. “It’s an opportunity to come alongside people we might not normally get that opportunity with.”

Koppel sees the center as a pilot for a more robust day center, offering more services, that Lanco MyHome wants to open later in the year. The group has applied for a federal grant.