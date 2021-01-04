A Sunday standoff in West Hempfield Township ended with a man arrested and charged, according to officials at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The standoff in the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive lasted about nine hours, according to a WGAL News 8 report, which said the incident was ongoing from about noon to 9 p.m.

Officials at the district attorney’s office did not immediately name the man arrested in the standoff. A spokesman said additional details would be released later this morning.

There was a #standoff incident Sunday in the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive in West Hempfield Township.A man is in custody and charged.We will release additional information Monday morning, as the investigation progresses. pic.twitter.com/uk6VNh1Tzs — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) January 4, 2021

In addition to township police, state police, Lancaster County SERT, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and Lancaster County detectives responded, the spokesman said.

