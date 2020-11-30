A standoff at a residence near Quarryville that resulted in a large state police presence has ended peacefully.

Police and law enforcement, many wearing camouflage, were outside the property near Buck and Ridge in East Drumore Township roads since at least 11:30 a.m. Monday. A man had apparently barricaded himself inside.

Armored vehicles were also been dispatched to the scene.

The standoff ended peacefully at around 5:25 p.m. A person was seen leaving the residence with officers, but it is not known if any charges have been filed.

It is not immediately clear what led to the standoff.

An employee at Hansen Chiropractic Center, 402 Buck Road, said authorities told them no one can leave or come in. The center is next door to the standoff scene.

"There's a lot of cops. Let's put it that way," she said when asked to describe the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police, which serves East Drumore Township, did not immediately return a phone message and email seeking information.